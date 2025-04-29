Vaibhav Suryavanshi equals 15-year old Indian record in IPL amid Jaipur carnage; leaves Samson, Gill behind 14-year-old southpaw destroyed the Gujarat Titans into submission, smashing the second-fastest century in the IPL off just 35 balls in just his third appearance for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season. The win helped the Royals stay alive in the race for the playoffs.

Jaipur:

Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered multiple records to smash a 35-ball century, the second-fastest in IPL history, guiding Rajasthan Royals to just their third win of the ongoing season. At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest men's centurion in T20 cricket while also scoring a 17-ball fifty on the way as Rajasthan Royals made a mockery of a 210-run target against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur to stay in the hunt with a mathematical possibility of a qualification for the playoffs.

Suryavanshi smashed seven fours and 11 sixes during his 38-ball blitz. 11 sixes were the joint-highest hit by any Indian players in an innings in the IPL as the southpaw equalled Murali Vijay's record, who hit the same number of sixes during his 56-ball 127 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Royals in 2010. Suryavanshi surpassed the likes of Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma to achieve the record.

Most sixes by an Indian player in an innings in IPL

11 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR during 127 off 56 - Chennai, 2010

11 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs GT during 101 off 38 - Jaipur, 2025*

10 - Sanju Samson (RR) vs RCB during 92* off 45 - Bengaluru, 2018

10 - Shreyas Iyer (DD) vs KKR during 93* off 40 - Delhi, 2018

10 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI during 129 off 60 - Ahmedabad, 2023

10 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS during 141 off 55 - Hyderabad, 2025

Overall, in the IPL, Chris Gayle has the record of hitting the most sixes in an innings when the ball took a journey out of the ground on 17 occasions during the hard-hitting left-hander's 66-ball 175 for the RCB against the Pune Warriors in 2013. Suryavanshi's century in just his third match in the IPL was also the quickest a player has got the three-figure mark in the tournament after their debut.

Sanju Samson's side injury forced the Royals' hand to bring Suryavanshi into the playing XI and the left-hander has slowly gotten into his work and with that knock might have just ensured his place in the XI for the rest of the tournament even when the regular skipper returns as the Men in Pink's campaign remains on a ventilator.