Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates world record during AUS U19 vs IND U19, breaks U19 WC-winning skipper's feat Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a stroke-filled 70 in the second Youth ODI of the ongoing series against Australia U19. Suryavanshi shattered a world record during his outing against the Aussies in Brisbane, breaking a feat of a former U19 World Cup-winning captain.

New Delhi:

India's young sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, continued shining bright in the U19 circuit as he smashed his first fifty-plus score in Australia during the U19 clash against them at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, on Wednesday, September 24. Suryavanshi slammed a strong 68-ball 70 in the first innings after the Aussies inserted the visitors to bat first.

Suryavanshi's knock was laced with some eye-catching strokes as he swept the Aussie bowlers all around the park in a knock that was filled with five fours and six sixes. During his stroke-filled knock, the 14-year-old created a world record as he shattered a feat previously held by a U19 World Cup-winning skipper.

Suryavanshi broke India's former U19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand's record for most sixes hit in Youth ODIs during his knock in Brisbane. Coming into the clash, the Rajasthan Royals' Southpaw had 35 sixes to his name and was three behind Chand's 38. With his fourth six in the innings, he went past the 2012 World Cup-winning captain to create the world record.

Most sixes by players in Youth ODIs:

1 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 41 sixes in 10 matches

2 - Unmukt Chand: 38 sixes in 21 matches

3 - Zawad Abrar: 35 sixes in 24 matches

4 - Shahzaib Khan: 31 sixes in 24 matches

5 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 30 sixes in 27 matches

While Suryavanshi slammed a strong knock, current U19 skipper Ayush Mhatre's poor run continued as he bagged a two-ball duck. Abhigyan Kundu, who had scored a match-winning 87 from 74 in the first match, was once again among the runs as he smacked 71 from 64 deliveries in the second clash.

Vihaan Malhotra also scored a fifty, making it three players to score fifty-plus knocks in the match. On the back of these innings, India U19 amassed 300 from 49.4 overs, failing to play the full 50 overs.

Australia U19's Playing XI:

Alex Turner, Simon Budge (wk), Steven Hogan, Alex Lee Young, Yash Deshmukh (c), Jayden Draper, John James, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Kasey Barton, Will Byrom

India U19's Playing XI:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar