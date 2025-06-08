Vaibhav Suryavanshi captured smashing bowlers in NCA ahead of U19 England tour 140year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently went viral after he was captured smashing the NCA bowlers for huge sixes ahead of India U19's tour of England. Suryavanshi could prove to be an integral part of the side.

New Delhi:

India’s under-19 squad are all set to kick off their tour of England in the latter stages of June 2025. The U19 team will be taking on U19 England in a multi-format series. With the series looming on the horizon, the youngsters on the side will be looking to put in a good showing in the tour.

One of the players who could have many eyes set on him could be 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The youngster will be coming into the tour on the back of a stellar season in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 with Rajasthan Royals.

With 7 matches played in the IPL 2025, Suryavanshi scored 252 runs to his name and maintained an average of 36 runs. Ahead of the tour of England, Suryavanshi once again managed to steal the limelight as he was captured hitting NCA bowlers out of the park in preparation for the England tour.

Suryavanshi could be key in RR’s future

Just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi already showed what he was capable of in the IPL 2025. Playing his very first ball in the tournament, the youngster hit it straight out of the park, introducing himself to the world on the biggest stage of them all.

After his IPL debut, Suryavanshi went on to play every single match for Rajasthan Royals until the end of the season, crossing the 250-run mark. From his brilliant showings in the IPL 2025, not only will Vaibhav be raring to go as India U19 prepare for their England tour, but the star batter could be a big part of Rajasthan Royals’ plans for the IPL 2026.

Notably, Royals failed to make it to the playoffs of the IPL 2025, finishing the competition in ninth place in the standings. They will be hoping to rope in some new names in the auction and aim for a better season.