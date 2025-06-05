Vaibhav Suryavanshi aims for double impact in next IPL season after valuable learning curve Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened up on his IPL 2025 experience and added that he wants to get better and produce a double impact next year. The 14-year-old finished the season with the highest strike rate and noted that he wants to play the IPL final in 2026.

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a stunning IPL 2025, scoring 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 206.55. He registered the highest strike rate by a batter in IPL 2025. When Rajasthan Royals spent INR 1.10 crore to sign the 14-year-old in the auction, it was thought to be a future investment. However, after Sanju Samson was ruled out for a brief period, the team management introduced Vaibhav, who impressed heavily and even scored a century versus Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

Since then, he became a permanent member of the playing XI and even after Samson’s return, Vaibhav retained his position as an opener while the captain moved back to number three. Meanwhile, speaking on his ambition, Vaibhav noted that he wants to improve next season and work on his mistakes to produce a double impact in 2026. The youngster also wants to play IPL final next year.

“Playing in the IPL is like a dream for everyone and I got a lot of positives from my first season and I also learnt a lot in terms of what I can do for the team in the next season,” Suryavanshi said in a video shared by IPL’s official website.

“Next year, I will work on areas where I made mistakes and try to do much better for the team My learning is that I have to do two times better than what I have done so that my team also plays in the final next year and how much I can contribute to my team, I will focus on that,” he added.

Suryavanshi has been called up to the U19 India squad for the upcoming multi-format tour to England. He will be playing under Ayush Mhatre, who recently made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings.

“It is a new tournament. I am going to the UK for the first time, so it will be a new experience. I will experience how the game goes on there,” Suryavanshi said.