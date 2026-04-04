Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal set new IPL record, breaking Sehwag-Gambhir's longstanding feat

Ahmedabad :

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashavi Jaiswal have set a new record for the fastest Indian pair to reach 500 partnership runs (by balls) in the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals duo accomplished the feat in just 248 balls, surpassing the previous record of 309 balls held by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, who had set the mark while playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Overall, Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal rank third on the list. The record for the fastest to 500 partnership runs is held by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, while Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, who opened for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 season, are in second place.

Rajasthan off to a flyer

Rajasthan are off to a flyer in the high-voltage clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sooryavanshi and Vaibhav decimated the Rashid Khan-led side in the powerplay, amassing 69 runs in the first six overs. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada weren’t effective at all as the duo dealt in boundaries.

Meanwhile, Gujarat are without their captain Shubman Gill in the match against Rajasthan. Stand-in captain Rashid explained that the India opener is currently dealing with a muscle spasm but expects him to be back into the playing XI soon.

“Gill has got bit of a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon. KK (Kumar Kushagra) is playing his first game and look forward to see him play,” Rashid said.

Rajasthan, in the meantime, will hope to keep up with the momentum on a track that heavily assists the batters. Gujarat, on the other hand, struggled with the ball in the opening game against Punjab Kings before Prasidh Krishna arrived at the crease. As the situation deteriorated in the powerplay, the pacer was introduced in the powerplay itself but he failed to make a mark either, conceding 12 runs in his first over.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

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