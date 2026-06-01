Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins IPL Emerging award: Full list of winners from 2008 to 2026

Ahmedabad :

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named the IPL Emerging Player of the Season after a standout 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 776 runs and also struck 72 sixes, the most in a single IPL season. His aggressive batting saw him maintain a strike rate of 237.31 throughout the competition.

Notably, Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle’s record of 59 sixes in a season, with his own tally translating to a six every 4.31 balls. He also came close to breaking the record for the fastest IPL century during Rajasthan’s Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, falling short after being caught at third man on his 29th delivery.

Despite Rajasthan Royals missing out on the final, his impact remained unmatched across the league stage and playoffs contention. His consistency at the top of the order kept him ahead of other young performers in the race for the award.

Following the historic season, Sooryvanshi was awarded the Emerging Player award. With that, he joined the elite list of cricketers featuring Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others.

Full List of Winners: IPL Emerging Player winners

Player Year Team Sreevats Goswami 2008 RCB Rohit Sharma 2009 Deccan Chargers Saurabh Tiwari 2010 MI Iqbal Abdullah 2011 KKR Mandeep Singh 2012 Punjab Sanju Samson 2013 RR Axar Patel 2014 Punjab Shreyas Iyer 2015 Delhi Mustafizur Rahman 2016 SRH Basil Thampi 2017 Gujarat Lions Rishabh Pant 2018 DC Shubman Gil 2019 KKR Devdutt Padikkal 2020 RCB Ruturaj Gaikwad 2021 CSK Umran Malik 2022 SRH Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023 RR Nitish Kumar Reddy 2024 SRH Sai Sudharsan 2025 GT Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 2026 RR

RCB win IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2026. The Rajat Patidar-led side won the title in consecutive seasons and this time, the team defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the summit clash.

Both the batting and the bowling units stood up on the big night as RCB won it rather comfortably. Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam Dar dominated the proceedings with the ball, while Virat Kohli registered an unbeaten half-century to win the game for RCB.

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