June 1, 2026
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins IPL Emerging award: Full list of winners from 2008 to 2026

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the IPL 2026 Emerging Player award after a sensational season for Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old topped the run charts with 776 runs, smashed a record 72 sixes, and finished with a stunning strike rate of 237.31.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Image Source : BCCI
Ahmedabad :

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named the IPL Emerging Player of the Season after a standout 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 776 runs and also struck 72 sixes, the most in a single IPL season. His aggressive batting saw him maintain a strike rate of 237.31 throughout the competition.

Notably, Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle’s record of 59 sixes in a season, with his own tally translating to a six every 4.31 balls. He also came close to breaking the record for the fastest IPL century during Rajasthan’s Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, falling short after being caught at third man on his 29th delivery.

Despite Rajasthan Royals missing out on the final, his impact remained unmatched across the league stage and playoffs contention. His consistency at the top of the order kept him ahead of other young performers in the race for the award.

Following the historic season, Sooryvanshi was awarded the Emerging Player award. With that, he joined the elite list of cricketers featuring Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others. 

Full List of Winners: IPL Emerging Player winners

Player Year Team
Sreevats Goswami 2008 RCB
Rohit Sharma 2009 Deccan Chargers
Saurabh Tiwari 2010 MI
Iqbal Abdullah 2011 KKR
Mandeep Singh 2012 Punjab
Sanju Samson 2013 RR
Axar Patel 2014 Punjab
Shreyas Iyer 2015 Delhi
Mustafizur Rahman 2016 SRH
Basil Thampi 2017 Gujarat Lions
Rishabh Pant 2018 DC
Shubman Gil 2019 KKR
Devdutt Padikkal 2020 RCB
Ruturaj Gaikwad 2021 CSK
Umran Malik 2022 SRH
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023 RR
Nitish Kumar Reddy 2024 SRH
Sai Sudharsan 2025 GT
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 2026 RR

RCB win IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2026. The Rajat Patidar-led side won the title in consecutive seasons and this time, the team defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the summit clash.

Both the batting and the bowling units stood up on the big night as RCB won it rather comfortably. Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam Dar dominated the proceedings with the ball, while Virat Kohli registered an unbeaten half-century to win the game for RCB.

Also Read:

From unattainable to inevitable: Rajat Patidar leads new-age RCB to back-to-back IPL titles

IPL 2026 prize money: Here's how much every award winner won

List of awards won by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in his exceptional IPL 2026 campaign
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Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026
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