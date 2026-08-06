Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will probably break this world record: Jos Buttler predicts India star to create history

New Delhi:

Former England captain Jos Buttler on Wednesday shattered the world record for most runs scored in T20 cricket. Buttler, the 2022 T20 World Cup-winning skipper, achieved the feat during the Hundred 2026 when he smashed an unbeaten 51 from 20 balls to power Manchester Super Giants to a strong nine-wicket win against Welsh Fire in Manchester.

Buttler broke Kieron Pollard's record for most runs in T20 cricket with his stroke-filled knock that featured six sixes and two fours. The England star, who made a return as captain with the Manchester franchise, now has 14833 runs in 522 matches in the shortest format.

Buttler reflected on his achievement but predicted that India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can probably own the record for most T20 runs in the future. "Yeah, it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone (on becoming the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket, going past Pollard). Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi," Buttler said in the post-match presentation after bringing his team back to winning ways.

Buttler speaks on his form

Buttler was not in form for quite some time, including in the T20 World Cup 2026. But he regained some of his touch during the IPL 2026 and has been carrying on the run in the ongoing Hundred. Buttler spoke on his form. "I actually felt like I'm not in a position where I'm picking the ball up well. I looked back at some footage, sort of reverse-engineered it as to where I want to finish when the ball is released and worked back from there. Worked hard on that in the IPL and I've been continuing to do that. That's where the IPL has been fantastic for me," he said.

"I enjoy the craft of batting. I enjoy trying to work it out. It's easy to give up and sort of throw it away and say "I've lost it or whatever". I enjoy the feeling of being in there and scoring runs," he added.

Buttler's knock helps Super Giants win again

The knock helped Manchester Super Giants return to winning ways. They had suffered defeats in their previous three matches after winning their first two games. This was a much-needed victory for them. Meanwhile, Buttler has taken over as captain of the franchise after three years.

He replaced Aiden Markram in the position, as the Proteas skipper has flown back home due to personal reasons. "Manchester Super Giants can confirm that men's captain Aiden Markram has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons," the franchise said in a statement on Wednesday. "Everyone at the Super Giants would like to extend our very best wishes to Aiden at this time, and thank him for his contribution to the team during this year's competition." He was the franchise's captain, then known as Manchester Originals, for the first three seasons.

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