Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to start afresh in Zimbabwe following a below-par debut

Harare:

Just four months ago, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proved his mettle in the Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe. In the final against England, the Bihar-born smashed 175 runs off 80 balls, securing a win by 100 runs for India. He finished as the second-leading run-scorer in the tournament and played a vital role throughout the course of the season to help India get the job done.

Now the 15-year-old is set to return to the ground as part of the senior team. He has retained his place after the Ireland and England series, as India play a three-match T20I series in Harare, commencing on July 23. Ahead of that, the all-rounder has shared his memories from his previous matches at the venue. In a video shared by BCCI, Sooryavanshi said that the ground holds special memories for him.

“We are currently in Harare, Zimbabwe, and this is a very memorable ground for me. Just four months ago, we played the U-19 World Cup here and won it, so it's a very special ground. Representing India is everybody’s dream, and it's a truly special moment to return and play on such a great ground where we created history. It is a wonderful feeling, so we will enjoy it,” he said in the video.

Challenging time for Vaibhav Sooryavnshi

Vaibhav’s international debut failed to match the expectations. He featured in three T20Is against England, the youngster made 14, 13 and 15 runs, which was then followed by India being whitewashed 0-4. Notably, he was dropped from the fifth and final T20I of the series and was replaced by Sanju Samson.

“These last four months have had their fair share of ups and downs, but that's part of cricket and life. Ups and downs will keep happening. I just need to follow the process and give 100% for the team,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh lauds Sooryavanshi’s approach

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was very impressed with Sooryavanshi’s growth and highlighted that fans nowadays prefer players with fearless mindset.

“What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing today, no one has ever done before. He is unbelievable, a great talent. I don't think I have seen or faced a talent like that. But I think the biggest change is that people are accepting players with that fearless mindset and their approach of playing the way they want to,” Harbhajan said on JioStar’s cheeky singles.

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