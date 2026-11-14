Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets new record but falls for 18 against SMAT 2026; Suryakumar Yadav shines

New Delhi:

Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entered a new chapter in his cricketing career on Saturday as he became the youngest player to captain a side in men's T20 cricket. However, the record-setting occasion offered little personal satisfaction for the 15-year-old, as his innings ended on 18 runs during Bihar's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Appointed Bihar's captain for the team's first two matches in the competition, Sooryavanshi took charge at the toss and opted to bat first. When it comes to his performance, the southpaw smashed the first ball for a boundary, but his attacking intent couldn’t last long. He enjoyed the freedom for a while in the powerplay before Bihar lost their first wicket through a costly misunderstanding between the two batters. Alok Kumar was run out after a mix-up, bringing Ayush Loharuka to the middle.

Eventually, Chetan Sakariya got the better of Sooryavanshi. The opener attempted to maintain the scoring momentum, but a mistimed shot resulted in a straightforward catch back to the bowler, which ended his stay in the middle. Bihar then went on to lose wickets at regular intervals. Altamish Ashraf and Prithvi Raj offered some resistance, scoring 24 and 38 runs, respectively, as Bihar posted 137 runs on the board in the first innings. In reply, Saurashtra won the match by five wickets with 21 balls remaining.

Suryakumar Yadav stuns Hyderabad

Batting first, Hyderabad posted 172 runs on the board in the first innings. For Mumbai, Maxwell Swaminathan clinched three wickets, while Shivam Dube and Sairaj Patel picked two each. When it came to the chase, former India captain Suryakumar Yadav stole the show. The flamboyant batter hit 60 runs off 21 balls. During his stay, the Mumbai captain hit six boundaries and took five catches as Mumbai won the match by seven wickets.

Youngster Musheer Khan supported him well. The 21-year-old hit 51 runs off 24 balls with the help of six boundaries and three maximums.

Meanwhile, Punjab defeated Haryana by four wickets, and Puducherry beat Maharashtra by 15 runs. Several other games are still underway.

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