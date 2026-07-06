Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to star as India name T20I squad for upcoming three-game series against Zimbabwe

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the Indian team's squad for the upcoming three-game series against Zimbabwe. In one of the biggest developments, Sanju Samson has been dropped from the squad, with a 15-year-old taking his place in the team instead.

It is worth noting that after the conclusion of the series against England, India will be taking on Zimbabwe across three matches. The three T20I matches will be held in Harare on July 23, 25, and 26, and the Men in Blue will hope to put in their best performance.

Notably, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kisham, Shivam Dube, and many more stars have been included in the squad. Furthermore, Harsh Dubey has received his maiden T20I call-up, and he will hope to impress.

Sanju Samson loses his spot once more

One of the biggest changes in the squad has been the exclusion of Sanju Samson in the squad. Interestingly, after playing in the two T20Is against Ireland and one T20I against England, Samson lost his spot in the XI to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second T20I against England.

The same seems to have happened to Samson once more, as he will not feature at all against Zimbabwe in the three-game series. However, it could be interesting to see how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fares in the series. The 15-year-old will be coming on the back of a sensational IPL season, scoring 776 runs to his name and winning the orange cap.

He became the youngest player ever to win the orange cap, and, with heaps of expectations behind him, a lot will be expected from Zimbabwe as India takes the side in Harare, and many eyes will be set on the youngster as the Men in Blue continue their assignments.

India’s squad for Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK)

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