Doha:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a historic batting performance for India A against the United Arab Emirates at the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament on Tuesday, November 24. The southpaw smacked 204 runs off just 53 balls and broke several List A records, including the fastest hundred, 150 and 200 runs. He also broke the record for most sixes in any innings in professional cricket after hitting 28 maximums.

The performance came after a difficult spell in which the youngster had struggled to convert starts into substantial scores. His recent outings included 18 off 12 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, followed by 26 and 11 in the Rising Stars competition. His last score above 45 had come in the third T20I against New Zealand.

Against UAE, he returned back to his best, reaching his double-century in 52 balls. Out of the 204 runs he scored, 196 were scored off the boundaries and that proves his dominance over UAE batters. After his statement knock, the 15-year-old revealed that he turned to former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for advice before the match. However, it was his decision to trust his natural attacking game that ultimately resulted in a remarkable double-century.

He also mentioned that before the innings, he spoke to four people, which included his father, childhood coach Manish Ojha, friend Pratham Jachak and Yuvraj.

“I spoke to only four people before the game. Of course, I spoke to my father, as always. Then my childhood coach, Manish Ojha. And my friend, who was with me from the Under-19s - his name is Pratham Jachak. And the fourth one is Yuvraj Sir. I spoke to him for almost half an hour,” Vaibhav said in a video released by BCCI.

He is my idol: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Yuvraj’s central advice to Vaibhav was to remain at the crease long enough to influence the team’s total. The former India star also discussed technical aspects of Sooryavanshi’s batting, prompting the teenager to revisit footage of his previous performances.

“He is my idol. If you talk to your idol, you listen to him carefully, so I listened to him carefully,” Sooryavanshi said.

The final decision, however, came after assessing the conditions in Doha. Despite initially planning to approach the innings with patience, he recognised that the surface allowed him to attack.

“In the last two matches, I was trying to play like in a long format. Even today, I had the same mindset. But when I saw the pitch, I didn't think it would help the bowlers much. If I tried to play my shots - the ball was coming on to my bat. So I decided to back my strengths,” he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks several world records with 204 vs UAE; India qualify for semis