Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produces another dominant show, bats at 200 strike rate vs Afghanistan A

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell six runs short of a half-century against Afghanistan A in India’s second league match in Dambulla on Thursday. The 15-year-old looked set for a bigger score after racing away with another aggressive start, but his innings ended during a brief passage in which Afghanistan's bowlers managed to disrupt his rhythm.

Notably, Afghanistan's attack appeared to have entered the contest with a specific method against the southpaw. Abdollah Ahmadzai repeatedly operated from around the wicket and looked to deny him space, particularly through lines directed closer to his body. The approach produced encouraging signs for the bowler. An outside edge was induced earlier, before the breakthrough finally arrived in the following over.

A short delivery outside off stump tempted Sooryavanshi into a response and the chance was completed behind the wicket as Ishaq Rahimi picked up a simple catch to send the Bihar-born back into the pavilion for 44 runs. As has often been the case during his innings, the teenager immediately reacted to the dismissal, showing visible disappointment at the manner of his exit.

The dismissal may have prevented a milestone, but Afghanistan found it difficult to contain him while he was at the crease. Sooryavanshi was dominating the proceedings since his arrival, batting at a strike rate of 200. He focused more on placement and timing rather than brute power, which is also how the youngster operates.

With fielders positioned to cut off scoring opportunities on the off side, he resisted forcing the pace. Instead, he allowed the ball to arrive before opening gaps in the field. Several boundaries came through controlled strokeplay rather than high-risk hitting.

Among the most eye-catching moments of the innings was a back-foot cover drive played on the rise. The shot showcased balance and timing, offering another reminder of the range in his game beyond the power-hitting that brought him attention during the IPL.

Prabhsimran misses his century

Sooryavanshi’s opening partner Prabhsimran Singh looked in fine touch as well. When the youngster was playing an aggressive brand of cricket, Prabhsimran was smart enough to control the momentum. He ended up scoring 84 runs off 69 balls before Imran Mir got the better of him. All eyes are now on Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

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