Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready for India debut, but may have to wait for his turn, indicates BCCI source

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has proved his mettle in the ongoing IPL 2026. The 15-year-old has dominated some of the best bowlers in the business, amassing 200 runs in five matches, at a blistering strike rate of 263.15. He is currently the third-leading run-scorer of the tournament. With that, there has been constant chatter on the internet and among former cricketers about whether Sooryavanshi should be added to the India T20I squad.

Reflecting upon that, a top source in the BCCI told PTI that the selectors believe that the teenager is ready for international cricket, but it might be difficult for him to get into the squad right away, especially with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal being in the scheme of things. He also highlighted that if Samson or Abhishek is dropped for Sooryavanshi, captain Suryakumar Yadav’s spot in the playing XI will also be questioned.

“The selection committee is convinced that Vaibhav is ready but then you are talking about Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. All three are half centurions in the T20 World Cup final. If you take a fourth opener, then Yashasvi Jaiswal is also there," the source said.

“Vaibhav is ready but national selectors need to give very good reasons to drop Abhishek or Sanju. Because if you drop either one, question arises how is Surya keeping his place?" the source added.

When can Sooryavanshi make his debut?

Even though the source earlier indicated that Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his turn, they also mentioned that the selectors can be tempted to call him up for either Asian Games or the West Indies series, which will be running in parallel. However, if he continues to bat the way he is doing in IPL, a call for the UK tour or the Zimbabwe series could also be a possibility.

"It could be the UK tour or Zimbabwe. But the best platform could be Asian Games or the West Indies home series as these two are overlapping, so there will be two T20 squads. Vaibhav will play one of the two, if not earlier,” the source said.

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