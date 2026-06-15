Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in heated argument after India A lose against Sri Lanka A: Watch

New Delhi:

India A took on Sri Lanka A in the 4th match of the ongoing tri-series between India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A. The two sides met at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on June 15th, and the clash went into the super over, where Sri Lanka managed to snatch the win away from the Men in Blue.

However, much more than the victory, a moment involving 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After India lost the game in the super over, the youngster was captured in a heated argument with the Sri Lanka players.

It seemed like the Sri Lankan players said something to the youngster, which riled him up, and with the player from Sri Lanka even pushing Sooryvanshi, the youngster retaliated with a push as well. The clip of the moment has been making the rounds all over social media.

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Sri Lanka managed to register a thrilling victory

Speaking of the game, the clash began with India coming in to bat first. With the top-order failing to put in a good performance, Suryansh Shedge’s 72-run knock and Vipraj Nigam scoring 51 runs to his name helped India post a total of 265 runs in the first innings of the game.

Mohamed Shiraz and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth were the highest wicket-takers for Sri Lanka in the first innings with three wickets each to their names. Sahan Arachchige, Kugathas Mathulan, and Wanuja Sahan took one wicket each as well.

Chasing down the target, it was the performance of Sadeera Samarawickrama that put in a great showing, scoring 93 runs in 113 deliveries. Sri Lanka tied the game and took it into the super over. Ayush Badoni was the highest wicket-taker for India with two wickets to his name. Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, and Suryansh Shedge took one wicket each as well. In the super over, Sri Lanka gave India a target of 17 runs. Vaibhav Sooryvanshi and Suryansh Shedge came out to chase the target but failed to do so as Sri Lanka registered a thrilling win.

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