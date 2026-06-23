Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in senior India jersey for first time as teenage sensation handed kit | WATCH

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen in the senior India jersey for the first time as he was handed his international kit ahead of a much-anticipated debut. The 15-year-old from Bihar has captured everyone's imagination after stellar IPL seasons, with his breathtaking ball-striking ability making him one to keep a tap on.

Sooryavanshi has been named in the India squads for the Ireland and England T20Is and was recently seen playing for India A in a Tri-Nation Series that also featured Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A. He is expected to make his debut during the UK tour as India will be playing in two T20Is against Ireland before a five-game 20-over series against the Three Lions.

Ahead of two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28, the teenage sensation was handed his jersey by India throwdown specialist Raghvendra Dwivedi, commonly known as Raghu. Raghu took Sooryavanshi's kit to his room as the cricketer gracefully touched his feet before accepting the kit wholeheartedly.

The Rajasthan Royals batter then unboxed the kit as he took out his jersey with the Number 03 imprint on it and "Sooryavanshi" reading below. Watch the special moment here:

Sooryavanshi opens up on receiving India jersey

The batting sensation later expressed his feelings on receiving the prestigious India jersey, admitting that he was out of words. "Words cannot explain it," Sooryavanshi said in the video captured by the BCCI. "Today the dream was completed, for which I picked up a bat from Day one and went to the cricket ground for practice. The biggest step in that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words," he said.

"I felt just like a dream. The moment I saw that T-shirt, I couldn't stop smiling. Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen. And when it finally does, you don't know how to react. That was exactly how I felt."

Sooryavanshi "almost forced" his way into Indian T20I side: Agarkar

India chief selector Ajit Agarkar was full of praise for Sooryavanshi while naming the T20I squads for the UK tour, emphasising that the teenager "almost forced" his way into the team on the back of sensational performances in the IPL. "I think he has just picked himself really," Agarkar told the media while naming the squads. "With his performances, he has almost forced us to pick him with how well he has played. For a young kid… I don't need to talk about how well he is playing. And it's not just this season. He obviously had a great start [to his IPL career] last season.

"And to back it up for a young kid in a competition that's as competitive and has a high-pressure environment, and how explosive he can be and a game-changer that he can be. Like everyone else who has watched T20 cricket in India, we have got high hopes of him."

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