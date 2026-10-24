Vaibhav Sooryavanshi flops on India return, Sanju Samson fails to make impact as well

Christchurch:

Chasing 181 runs in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, India lost two early wickets of Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The conditions weren’t ideal for batters, particularly against the new ball, and it resulted in India being reduced to 44/2 after 6.2 overs.

The chase started with Samson playing a maiden over. In the second over, Abhishek Sharma played a lofted shot and was caught out, but a no-ball from Jacob Duffy saved him. He tried to keep the scoreboard ticking afterwards, but Samson, on the other hand, was struggling to make any sort of impact.

The keeper-batter departed for 14 runs off 17 balls. Duffy finally gave the breakthrough as his slower delivery did the trick. Samson attempted to play the ball for a six, but it eventually landed in Glenn Phillips’ hands at cover point.

Soon after that, Sooryavanshi made his way back to the pavilion. The 15-year-old replaced Ishan Kishan in the playing XI, who was ruled out of the match due to injury. Sooryavanshi arrived with a lot of hype and expectations at the crease, but he failed to make an impact. The Bihar-born cricketer departed for only four runs off eight balls, at a strike rate of only 50, which is very unfamiliar for him.

Abhishek gone for 27

Abhishek tried to keep the scoreboard ticking, but it wasn’t easy for him either. The conditions were really challenging for the Indian batters who love to play an attacking brand of cricket. However, the southpaw hit a six during the powerplay and with that, he became the first cricketer to hit 100 sixes in T20I powerplays.

India were 66/3 at the halfway mark. To win the match, they need 115 runs in the final 10 overs, which is going to be a very difficult ask. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel will be crucial for the team, with Tilak Varma set to come in afterwards.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Also Read:

Tilak Varma achieves massive feat as India pile on the pressure against New Zealand in second T20I