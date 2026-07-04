Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departs early on international debut; Will Jacks gets prized wicket

MANCHESTER:

The second T20I of the ongoing series between India and England quickly became one of the most talked-about moments in world cricket as 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was included in India’s lineup for the game, and the crowd went berserk as the youngster made his debut.

Coming on the back of a marvellous season in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, Vaibhav began his innings right where he left off and attacked England’s bowling attack right from the get-go. However, he failed to capitalise on the quick start as he departed early.

After hitting two sixes and scoring 14 runs in nine deliveries, the youngster fell prey to a delivery by Will Jacks. Vaibhav was stumped out as he scored 14 runs in 10 deliveries and walked back to the pavilion. Fans had high expectations from Vaibhav, but much to their disappointment, the youngster has to bow out for now.

It is worth noting that the 15-year-old came into the XI after scoring 776 runs in 16 matches in the IPL. He became the youngest player ever to win the Orange Cap as well, smashing records almost every game.

Shreyas Iyer hailed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the toss

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about the competition on the Indian side and how tough it is to get into the XI. He also hailed Vaibhav for his recent performances in the IPL and how he had to make it to the XI eventually.

“He doesn't take pressure at all. And the way he bats in the nets, the way he takes on the bowlers in the nets, literally shows that what sort of character he is. (From the World Cup winning T20 side now, the captain has gone and the player of the tournament no longer in the team. Is that a reflection on the tremendous competition for places that you have?) Well, absolutely. You see the competition. It's game after game like the amount of talent India produces over the last couple of months and years,” Iyer said at the toss.

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