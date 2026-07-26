Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues red-hot form, smashes quickfire half-century against Zimbabwe in third T20I

Harare:

The Indian team took on Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. The two teams met at the Harare Sports Club on July 26th, and the game began with India winning the toss and opting to bat first in the game.

The side opened its innings with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma coming out to bat. While Abhishek was sent packing early into the innings, Vaibhav continued his red-hot form and put forth a magnificent performance in the game.

Batting throughout most of the first innings, the 15-year-old amassed 81 runs in 49 deliveries, smashing Zimbabwe’s bowling attack all over the park. However, he was unable to complete his century and was dismissed by Madhevere as Brad Evans took a brilliant catch to bring Vaibhav’s innings to an end.

Throughout the series, Vaibhav has been in good form. He also scored his first international half-century as India took on Zimbabwe in the first T20I, completing his fifth in just 19 deliveries. Furthermore, he was dismissed for 20 runs in the second T20I before smashing 81 runs in the third T20I, continuing his red-hot form.

India posted 192 runs in the first innings

Speaking of the game, Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on a score of two runs at the start of the innings, with Vaibhav amassing 81 runs to his name. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer added 29 and 27 runs to their names, respectively. Additionally, Rinku Singh added 25 runs to the board as India managed to post a total of 192 runs in the first innings.

As for Zimbabwe, Brad Evans was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to their names. Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, and Wessly Madhevere took one wicket each as well.With a huge total on the board, India will look to put in a good showing with the ball as well, as they would be eyeing the clean sweep. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will aim to put in their best show with the bat, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the run chase.

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