Doha:

At just 15 years of age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced one of the knocks for the ages. Against United Arab Emirates at the Asia Cup Rising Stars, the Bihar-born cricketer stole the show with a 204-run knock off just 53 balls. He was ruthless in the middle as the UAE bowlers had no idea how to stop the carnage. The youngster hit the fastest double century in List A cricket and also broke the world record for the most sixes in an innings in any cricket match.

Fastest 200s in List A one-day cricket (by balls):

Player Balls taken Match Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 52 India A vs UAE Chad Bowes 103 Canterbury vs Otago N Jagadeeshan 114 Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh Harry Brook 114 England vs Sri Lanka

Most 6s in an innings in all professional cricket:

Player Sixes Match Year Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 28 India A vs UAE (List A) 2026 Tanmay Agarwal 26 Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh (Ranji) 2024 Colin Munro 23 Auckland vs Cen Dis Napier (Plunket Shield) 2015 D'Arcy Short 23 Western Australia vs Queensland (One Day Cup) 2018

Courtesy of Vaibhav's blistering knock, India chased down 250 runs in Doha in just 14.2 overs.

Harpreet’s century in first innings

Batting first, UAE had a difficult start to the match, as Harshit Rana and Arshad Khan removed both the openers. Batting at number three, former India U19 vice-captain Harpreet Singh Bhatia played a memorable knock of 130 runs. He barely had support from the other end, as the 35-year-old kept pushing the scoreboard, and UAE posted 249 runs on the board in the first innings. For India, Arshad, who replaced Prince Yadav in the match, picked up a four-wicket haul.

Vaibhav’s world, we living in it

Vaibhav didn’t give even a breathing space to UAE in the second innings. He was phenomenal, to say the least, hitting a 16-ball half-century. The youngster managed to keep up with the momentum, hitting the fastest List A century, then the fastest List A 150 and then the fastest and youngest List A double century.

The 15-year-old was hitting sixes for fun as well. He hit 28 sixes in the middle, which is a world record as well. No cricketer in history has ever hit as many sixes in an innings in the sport. Despite losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma early and also Prabhsimran Singh soon after, the youngster didn’t change his game plan and went berserk.

Apart from all the fastest records, he now also holds the world record for the highest strike rate for a century in List A cricket. Meanwhile, out of the 204 runs he scored, 196 were scored off boundaries, which is a record in itself.

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Record-breaking Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 28-ball ton to rewrite List A cricket history