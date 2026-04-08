Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant's record during onslaught vs Mumbai Indians

Guwahati:

At 15 years of age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smacked Jasprit Bumrah for a six in the latter’s first ball in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Guwahati. Against a much stronger bowling unit, Sooryavanshi was expected to feel the heat, but the youngster was unfazed and dominated the proceedings. He smacked 39 runs off just 14 balls, helping Rajasthan set the tone of the match.

During his stay on the crease, the Bihar batter hit one boundary and five sixes. With that, he surpassed Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant’s record of most sixes in the IPL before turning 20. Kishan and Pant had hit 30 sixes each, while Sooryavanshi has already smacked 35 in the cash-rich league. Given his six-hitting pedigree and the fact that he still has five years left to turn 20, Sooryanvanshi is set to hold the record for many years.

Most sixes before turning 20 in IPL history:

Player Sixes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 35* Ishan Kishan 30 Rishabh Pant 30

Piyush Chawla lauds Sooryavanshi

Alongside Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had a splendid outing, scoring unbeaten 77 runs off 32 balls. Courtesy of their effort, the hosts posted 150 runs on the board in 11 overs. In reply, Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals, suffering a 27-run defeat by the DLS method in a rain-affected game.

Meanwhile, after the game, two-time World Cup winner Piyush Chawla lauded Sooryanvanshi for his scathing attack, especially against the world-class bowlers of Mumbai.

“Performing against Mumbai Indians is always special because of the quality of their bowling attack, with world-class bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. When a batter takes on bowlers of that calibre and delivers an innings like Vaibhav Suryavanshi did, it naturally stands out and gets people talking,” Chawla said in Star Sports’ Cricket Live show.

Courtesy of the win, Rajasthan have moved to the top of the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, have lost two of their three matches and are currently seventh on the points table.