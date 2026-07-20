Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrives in Zimbabwe alongside Team India ahead of three-game T20I series | Watch

Harare:

The Indian team is all set to take on Zimbabwe across a three-game T20I series. The two sides will meet in Harare for all three clashes on July 23, 25, and 26, and ahead of the series, the Indian team has safely arrived in Zimbabwe. In a video shared by Zimbabwe Cricket across their social media handles, players of the Men in Blue’s squad were seen arriving at the airport.

In the video that has been making the rounds all over social media, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and many stars of the side can be seen arriving at the airport ahead of the series.

It is interesting to note that the Men in Blue will be coming into the series on the back of consecutive losses in the shortest format. The side lost two matches against Ireland and followed it up with a 4-0 series loss against England as well.

Eyes set upon Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of Zimbabwe series

With the series right around the corner, many eyes will be set upon 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Coming on the back of a marvellous IPL (Indian Premier League) season, a lot was expected from Sooryavanshi when he was selected in India’s squad for the Ireland and England series.

He did not get a chance against Ireland but did play three games against England. In the three matches, he registered scores of 14, 13, and 15 in the three games, respectively.

Furthermore, he has been selected in the squad for the Zimbabwe series as well, and it could be interesting to see how the youngster fares in the upcoming games against Zimbabwe and whether or not he will be able to let go of his performances against England and approach the games against Zimbabwe with a clean slate.

Additionally, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and many more stars are a part of the squad for the series as well.

India’s squad for Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

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