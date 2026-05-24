May 24, 2026
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  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieves huge feat with brilliant catch to dismiss Ryan Rickelton against Mumbai Indians

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieves huge feat with brilliant catch to dismiss Ryan Rickelton against Mumbai Indians

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Taking the catch of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to ever take a catch in the history of the IPL. Rajasthan Royals defeated MI in the clash, hence, qualifying for the knockouts of the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals qualified for the knockout stages of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The side defeated Mumbai Indians in the 69th game of the season and secured their place at the fourth spot in the standings. It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals came into bat first and posted a total of 205 runs in the first innings of the game. 

Chasing down the target, Mumbai Indians got off to a horrid start to the chase as Rohit Sharma departed for a duck, and Ryan Rickelton scored 12 runs in 7 deliveries. It is worth noting that Rickelton was dismissed by Nandre Burger, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking the catch. 

Notably, this was the first catch that Vaibhav took in the IPL, and in doing so, he became the youngest player in the history of the IPL to take a catch at 15 years and 58 days old. 

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders announce Luvnith Sisodia as Matheesha Pathirana's replacement

Hardik Pandya opens up after losing the clash against RR

After the loss, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya took centre stage and talked about how he feels that his side gave away 15-20 extra runs in the first innings, and them losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay hurt them. 

“I think 10-15 runs (more we gave with the ball). It was quite hot as well, bowlers did a pretty good job. It was chaseable, we just lost a lot of wickets in powerplay and then it was always a catch up game. When I went to bat it felt like it was coming on nicely. It played similar in both innings,” Pandya said in the post-match presentation ceremony. 

Youngest fielders to take an IPL catch:

15y 58d - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs MI, 2026*

17y 16d - Mujeeb ur Rahman (PBKS) vs RCB, 2018

17y 163d - Riyan Parag (RR) vs DC, 2019

17y 181d - Pradeep Sangwan (DC) vs MI, 2008

17y 201d - Washington Sundar (RPS) vs MI, 2017

Also Read:

'Good when things go to plan': Riyan Parag opens up after RR qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs

Rajasthan Royals secure IPL playoffs berth, registering a statement win over Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma equals Glenn Maxwell's tally in unwanted list with yet another duck against RR
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Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals
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