Vaibav Sooryavanshi becomes first Indian to achieve major IPL record after six-hitting spree against LSG

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continue to break new grounds as the teenage sensation has been smashing records one after the other. At just 15, he has redefined T20 batting and has set the ceiling extremely high. He was once again in a jaw-dropping touch during Rajasthan Royals' must-win IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 19.

Sooryavanshi slammed 93 from 38 balls to power his team to a 221-run chase at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He hit 10 sixes and seven fours in his jaw-dropping innings that came at a strike rate of 244.74.

Sooryavanshi completes 50 sixes in IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has got 50 sixes in IPL 2026. He has 53 maximums in 13 innings this season and has become the first Indian to smash a half-century of sixes in a single IPL season. Coming into the clash, he needed seven maximums to reach the mark, and he got there in the 11th over when he hit Prince Yadav for back-to-back sixes.

Sooryavanshi has Gayle in his sights

Sooryavanshi now has the second most sixes in a single T20 tournament, having also gone past Andre Russell, who had slammed 52 maximums in IPL 2019. Only Chris Gayle is above him with the former West Indian cricketer having hit 59 sixes in IPL 2012. This is also the most in any T20 league.

Most sixes in any T20 tournament:

1 - Chris Gayle: 59 sixes in 14 innings in IPL 2012

2 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 53 sixes in 13 innings in IPL 2026*

3 - Andre Russell: 52 sixes in 13 innings in IPL 2019

4 - Chris Gayle: 51 sixes in 16 innings in IPL 2013

5 - Chris Gayle: 47 sixes in 11 innings in IPL 2017

Sooryavanshi's blitz power RR home

The 15-year-old sensation overcame a slightly slower start by his standards after being on 25 from 16 balls as he went on to slam a jaw-dropping 93. After an unusual slower start, Sooryavanshi put Akash Singh to the sword in the ninth over, slamming 24 from it, along with a couple of wides, before he and Dhruv Jurel took 29 runs from the 12th over of Mayank Yadav. That nearly killed the chase, and while RR lost Sooryavanshi and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the space of 15 balls, Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 53, and Donovan Ferreira's unscathed 10-ball 16 took the Royals home in the last over.

RR's win took them back into the top four of the IPL 2026 points table. They were there until the Gujarat Titans entered with a string of five wins. RR have now displaced the once table-toppers Punjab Kings from the top four as the Shreyas Iyer-led side fell to fifth place.

ALSO READ | 'We are a fu**ing good team': Rishabh Pant after LSG's ninth loss in IPL 2026 | WATCH