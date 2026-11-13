'Utter nonsense': Pat Cummins slams Usman Khawaja after latter's controversial sandpaper gate comments

Former Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja rocked world cricket with the release of his biography ‘Sabr’. In the book, Khawaja talked about the infamous Sandpaper Gate incident that surrounded Australian cricket back in 2018 during their South Africa tour.

It is worth noting that Khawaja revealed that the entire Australian side knew about the sandpaper, and it was not just the three players who the ICC and the board reprimanded. With the release of his book, several Australian players have come forward with statements of their own.

Speaking on the same, Australia skipper Pat Cummins took centre stage and provided his recollection of the events and branded what Khawaja said as utter nonsense.

"Usman is a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book he's been casual with my life and the lives of many others and I think Australian cricket. I support him to tell his story, 100%. I'm glad he feels like he can but we have to be accountable for the things that we say and do," Cummins said in the pre-game press conference.

"When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100% wrong. I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That's complete and utter nonsense,” he added.

Cummins questioned Khawaja’s comments further

Furthermore, Cummins talked about how he does not recognise the Khawaja that has made such comments, and revealed that it is not the Khawaja who helped rebuild the culture of the Australian cricket team.

"It's something I have been grappling with the last couple of days. Usman is a friend. But I think the way he's kind of been quite casual and flippant with people's lives and Australian cricket, I don't think that's OK. I don't think that's what friends do," he said.

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