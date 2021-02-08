Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rishabh Pant to donate match fees to aid rescue efforts

Image Source : BCCI.TV Team India cricketer Rishabh Pant will donate his match fees from the ongoing first Test against England to aid the rescue efforts in Uttarakhand.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant will donate his match fees to aid the rescue efforts following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which has caused flash floods in the Dhauli Ganga river.

The death toll following the tragic incident has gone to seven so far, while 100-170 people including the people working in the power plant in Tapovan-Reni are missing.

Pant, who hails from Uttarakhand's Roorkee, took to his official Twitter account to urge people to donate to the rescue mission.

"Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," Pant wrote.

Pant is currently representing the Indian team in the ongoing Test match against England in Chennai, and played an important 91-run knock in the first innings on Day 3.

The Indian Air Force and the Army on Sunday also swung into action as part of a multi-agency rescue operation in the Chamoli district, following the tragedy. One engineering task force of the Army was also deployed in Ringi village in Joshimath and a control room has been set up in the area, they said.

Due to the surge in the water levels of river Ganga, The Uttar Pradesh government also put on high alert the authorities in all districts on the banks of the Ganga and asked them to continuously monitor the water levels in the river.