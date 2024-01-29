'Utsav ki taiyaari karo': Surya leads reactions as Sarfaraz Khan's longest wait for Test call-up ends

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Khan finally got an Indian Test call-up as the BCCI made a few changes to the squad for the second game against England

Sarfaraz Khan's perseverance and consistent performances in first-class cricket finally paid off as the 26-year-old finally got his maiden India call-up for the second Test against England, set to be played in Vizag starting Friday, February 2. Sarfaraz, who has been raking in runs for fun across Ranji Trophy, India A and other first-class games in the last few years, averages 69.85 in red-ball cricket and there's no one else who deserved this call-up more than him.

The BCCI confirmed on Monday, January 29 that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test due to hamstring and right quadriceps injuries respectively and added three players to the squad including Sarfaraz. "The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad," the BCCI in a release said.

Sarfaraz, who averaged 154, 122 and 91 in the last three Ranji Trophy editions, have been the best batter in the Indian circuit since 2020 in first-class cricket, who has been on the selectors' radar. It was a moment of jubilation for Sarfaraz's well-wishers and fans, who have been waiting to see the right-handed batter in the Indian team.

Sarfaraz's Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to wish Sarfaraz his best saying, "Maiden India call-up. Utsav ki taiyaarri karo," wrote Surya on his Instagram stories. The fans on the other hand welcomed Sarfaraz into the Indian team and came up with memes and film references to express their happiness since the announcement. Here are some of the reactions:

Image Source : SURYAKUMAR YADAV INSTAGRAM STORYSuryakumar Yadav Instagram story for Sarfaraz Khan

With no Jadeja and Rahul in the playing XI, India are likely to bring in Rajat Patidar and Washinton Sundar in the side and maybe one more spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. Since Patidar was already there in the squad, he might get nod ahead of Sarfaraz but who knows?