June 7, 2026
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  4. 'Usually doesn’t happen': Former opener weighs in on Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion from India's T20I squad

'Usually doesn’t happen': Former opener weighs in on Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion from India's T20I squad

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about the removal of Suryakumar Yadav as the Indian team's T20I captain and from the squad. He opined that Suryakumar Yadav could have been included in the squad for the Ireland and England tour.

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and revealed the Indian team’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. Shreyas Iyer will be leading the side with Tilak Varma as the vice captain. 

It is worth noting that the T20 World Cup-winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav, was stripped of his captaincy and was also removed from the team for the upcoming Ireland and England tour due to the subpar performances that he has been putting in for quite some time now. 

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and talked about the nature of Suryakumar Yadav’s exclusion from the squad, as he opined that the veteran batter could have been given another series, telling him it would be his last. 

“I mean, wow, because the last image you’ll have is him holding the World Cup trophy. World Cup trophy and then he gets dropped from the team. That doesn’t happen, man. That usually doesn’t happen. What I believed was that he should have been given an ‘off-ramp’ like telling him, ‘these are your last two series, play them, we’re making you captain. After this, it’s goodbye.’ If you don’t say goodbye, then we will drop you and that would have been the fair thing to do. But I don’t know whether that conversation has happened or not,” Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel. 

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Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I career in numbers

It is worth noting that Suryakumar Yadav has played 113 T20Is for the Indian team. In the 113 matches, the star batter has scored 3272 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 36.35 runs and a strike rate of 162.94. He led the Men in Blue to their second straight T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand in the final. 

However, months after winning the title, Suryakumar Yadav has been removed from India’s T20I setup, and it could be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran batter, and with a subpar season in the IPL, the 35-year-old will hope to improve in the coming days. 

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