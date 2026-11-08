Usman Khawaja reveals reason behind opening up on Sandpapergate saga after retirement

New Delhi:

Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has explained the reason why he chose to speak publicly about the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa in 2018. He revealed that a personal commitment to David Warner played a significant role in his decision. Khawaja also disclosed that he had considered addressing the issue on two earlier occasions but refrained after discussions with former captain Steven Smith and subsequent developments involving Australia's bowling group.

Speaking through two Instagram videos on Sunday, Khawaja defended the contents of his upcoming autobiography, Sabr, which is scheduled for publication on Tuesday. He maintained that the responsibility for the Cape Town incident extended beyond Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, who received sanctions.

“I haven't thrown anyone under the bus. The guys that are currently in the team right now and the other people that were there on the South African tour, including me, we're not the victims. These three guys took the blame for all of us. They're the victims. People telling them that they're cheats, getting nailed by the crowd, public humiliation,” Khawaja said.

He also explained that his decision was influenced by a promise made to Warner, his childhood friend and former opening partner.

“I made a promise to my childhood friend David Warner that I would tell the truth, so he could tell a story," Khawaja added. "I'm absolutely 100 percent unapologetic for that."

Khawaja recalls moments when he wanted to come clean

Khawaja recalled that his first attempt to acknowledge the team's collective responsibility came after the sanctions following the 2018 Test in Cape Town. However, Smith persuaded him against speaking to the media, choosing instead to accept responsibility as captain.

A second opportunity emerged in 2021 after Bancroft spoke to The Guardian about the possibility that Australia's bowlers knew about the ball-tampering incident. Khawaja said a subsequent joint statement from the bowlers made him uncomfortable about entering the public debate.

He also described receiving heated messages following that episode, writing that Warner was particularly upset. He also explained the reason for waiting until leaving the Australian team. The veteran noted that he didn’t want to create further complications within the dressing room.

“I was always conscious of putting my team first, but I'm not in that team more. What I say now isn't a reflection of them any more. Now my words don't influence the team at all. I speak for myself,” Khawaja added.

Also Read:

Khawaja makes shocking claim, says every Australia cricketer was involved in Sandpapergate saga