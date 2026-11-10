Usman Khawaja reveals another shocking detail, claims Australia 'cheated' across two Tests against SA in 2018

Former Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja dropped a bombshell once more in his biography, retelling the moments from the Sandpaper Gate scandal involving the Australian cricket team against South Africa back in 2018. It is worth noting that the trio of Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith, and David Warner were suspended after they used sandpaper on the ball.

Notably, Khawaja recently came forward and talked about how the entire side was involved in the Sandpaper Gate scandal. Furthermore, as his biography was released, there were more shocking excerpts that came to light from it.

It is worth noting that Khawaja revealed that before being caught for using the sandpaper in Cape Town, Australia had used it in the Test match before that as well.

"It was moving so much that, at one point, one of the bowlers said in the huddle after a wicket, 'Guys, it's going heaps now. Just don't do anything else to it, because it's silly how much it's going.' Most of us laughed. (And we weren't planning to do anything else. The damage had been done to the ball straight after the break.) I know what you're probably thinking right now. Didn't you guys get caught in Cape Town, not Port Elizabeth? Yes, we did, but who said we didn't do it the game before as well?" Khawaja wrote in his biography, Sabr.

Khawaja revealed that he had warned Bancroft

Furthermore, Khawaja revealed that the entire side knew about the sandpaper incident and that he had warned Bancroft about the number of cameras that would be on each player.

"The next session, we absolutely went through the South Africans. Bangers had walked onto the field after the break, picked up the ball that the umpires had left on the field, and given it a few twists and turns. The ball came up a treat. The shiny side was shiny and, thanks to sandpaper, the reverse side was really rough and dry. Every time during the session the ball was passed to me at gully, I'd take a look and think, Wow, even I could reverse swing this ball.. It was ridiculous. The bowlers then went to work and bowled beautifully. Reversing it around corners. We got four wickets for 28 runs,” Khawaja said.

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