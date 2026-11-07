Usman Khawaja makes shocking claim, says every Australia cricketer was involved in Sandpapergate saga

New Delhi:

Former cricketer Usman Khawaja has reignited the controversy surrounding Australia's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. He alleged that the usage of the sandpaper was known across the team before the infamous incident at Newlands in Cape Town.

The 39-year-old has made the claims in his autobiography, Sabr, arguing that responsibility for the incident should not have rested solely with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. According to extracts published in the Sydney Morning Herald, discussions about altering the ball had taken place during the second Test of the series at Port Elizabeth, now known as Gqeberha.

Khawaja, who represented Australia in 88 Tests and accumulated 6,229 runs, said the practice had been discussed openly within the dressing room.

“It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” Khawaja wrote. He also described how Smith, Australia's captain at the time, responded when the subject was raised. “At this point Smith essentially threw his hands in the air and said he didn't want to know," Khawaja wrote.

Genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now: Khawaja

The controversy became public during the third Test in Cape Town, when television footage showed Bancroft handling sandpaper near the ball. The incident resulted in significant disciplinary action, as Smith, Warner and Bancroft were handed bans.

However, Australia's bowling attack maintained that its members had no advance knowledge of the operation. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon reiterated their position in a joint statement issued in 2021.

“We did not know a foreign substance was taken on to the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw the images on the big screen at Newlands,” the statement read.

The statement also referred to the decision by on-field umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth not to replace the ball after inspecting it following the television footage.

In the meantime, Khawaja has also questioned why he was never approached to provide information during Cricket Australia's investigation. He said the absence of a broader admission after eight years had prompted him to speak publicly.

“In an ideal world, I don't want to do this. I don't want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now,” he said.

The former opener also recalled urging teammates to accept responsibility collectively after the Cape Town match, rather than allowing three players to face the consequences alone.

“I said: ‘Take this as a team. We did this as a team. We knew what was going on, and we have to take it as a team’.”

Cummins, who is now Australia's Test captain, previously said Khawaja had informed him about the upcoming autobiography. Speaking on 8 October, he expressed no objection to the former opener sharing his account, maintaining that the matter had already undergone investigations.

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