Usman Khawaja equals 137-year-old unwanted record with duck in WTC final vs South Africa Usman Khawaja equalled a 137-year-old unwanted record with a duck against South Africa in the World Test Championship final at the iconic Lord's. He joined Sammy Jones with a 20-ball duck and stands third on the list.

London:

Usman Khawaja failed to open his tally against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the iconic Lord’s. He departed after 20 balls and with that, Khawaja joined the list of Australian players to have played the most dot balls before being departed for a duck. David Warner tops the list with a 22-ball duck against England at Hobart in 2022, while Shaun Marsh stands second with a 21-ball duck against India in Pune in 2017.

Khawaja joined Sammy Jones with a 20-ball duck. He equalled a 137-year-old unwanted record with Jones set against England in Sydney in 1888. They both stand third on the list after Khawaja’s poor start to the WTC final.

Australia lost four wickets before lunch

After winning the toss, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma decided to bowl first. He explained the overcast condition to be the factor behind his decision. On the other hand, Australia captain Pat Cummins was concerned to bat first as he mentioned being ‘happy’ to do so. However, the Proteas dominated the Australia batters in the first session, and that has put the Kangaroos in trouble.

After Khawaja departed for a duck, Cameron Green followed suit, scoring four. Marnus Labuschagne too failed to get going, scoring 17 runs. In the last ball of the first session, Travis Head departed for 11 runs and with that, Australia were reduced to 67/4. Notably, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen picked up two wickets each to establish South Africa’s dominance in the first innings.

South Africa will be hoping to keep up with the momentum in the second session and put Australia in further trouble. They looked to have set up a plan for Steven Smith as well but the senior Australia batter has looked to be well in control. His partnership with Beau Webster will be key.