New Delhi:

Australia cricket broadcast channel Fox Sports has temporarily withdrawn Usman Khawaja and David Warner from their cricket commentary coverage as renewed scrutiny surrounding Australia's ball-tampering scandal in 2018 continues to generate controversy.

The decision means both former Australian opening batters will be absent from the broadcaster's coverage for the next few weeks. Whether they will return during the Big Bash League or the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is something that needs to be seen, as Fox Sports has not announced when either commentator will return.

Notably, Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley confirmed the development to CODE Sports. He explained that the decision was intended to ease the pressure on the two former players while allowing the broadcaster to concentrate on its cricket coverage.

“In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks,’’ Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley told CODE Sports.

We understand the pressure they are under: Crawley

Crawley acknowledged the importance of differing opinions within the commentary team but indicated that the continuing public discussion had made it increasingly difficult for Khawaja and Warner to concentrate on their broadcasting responsibilities.

“While we always support all members of our commentary team and welcome a diversity of views which is a feature of our summer of cricket, we also understand the pressure they are under to respond to each and every new comment,” Crawley said.

He also maintained that placing the commentators in the middle of the ongoing dispute would not be fair to either individual. “We think it is increasingly difficult to focus on the game while the situation continues to unfold and think it is unfair on both commentators to put them in that position.

“Our focus remains on providing our viewers with the best broadcast of Australia’s summer of cricket. We will continue to monitor the situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the latest controversy stems from Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr, which reopened questions about the extent of players’ knowledge of the ball-tampering operation during Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa.

Khawaja's account suggested that everyone in the team and also the staff members knew about the use of the sandpaper, but pacers such as captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and today, Josh Hazlewood have denied that.

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