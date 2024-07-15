USA's Aaron Jones to Kings, Mayers roped in by Patriots; check full squads of 6 teams at CPL player draft

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aaron Jones.

USA star Aaron Jones' powerful outings in the T20 World Cup 2024 has seen him getting a Caribbean Premier League contract as the batter has been signed by St Lucia Kings in the CPL 2024 draft. Jones qualified as a local player with a Barbados passport and will play for the 2021 runners-up. Meanwhile, West Indies opener and all-rounder Kyle Mayers has been roped in by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

All six teams of the Caribbean tournament confirmed their teams for the upcoming season after doing the bulk of their work through retention and pre-season signings. Several players have been picked through the draft now. Alongside the Mayers, the Patriots roped in Mikyle Louis, Ryan John and Veerasammy Permaul.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have signed Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed and Matthew Nandu, while Kings brought Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Mikkel Govia and Akeem Auguste on board alongside Jones.

Jamaica Tallawahs' replacement Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have roped in Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop and Kofi James. Notably, Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Nathan Edward and Shaquere Parris. Barbados Royals have taken U19 World Cup speedster Isai Thorne in their squad.

Check all squads after the CPL 2024 draft:

Barbados Royals: Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Maheesh Theekshana, Alick Athanaze, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Keshav Maharaj, Kadeem Alleyne, Rahkeem Cornwall, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Fakhar Zaman, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Nuwan Thushara, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Odean Smith, Joshua da Silva, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne

St Lucia Kings: Heinrich Klaasen, Faf du Plessis, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Noor Ahmad, David Wiese, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Shadrack Descarte, Mikkel Govia, McKenny Clarke, Akeem Auguste

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris