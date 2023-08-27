US Masters T10 League Live streaming: When and where to watch New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers in India?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Texas Chargers players

US Masters T10 League Live streaming: New York Warriors and Texas Chargers will be locking horns in the final of the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League. More than a week of action saw six teams facing each other in a single round-robin stage. Just like the IPL playoff format, four teams qualified and played Eliminator and Qualifiers, all happening on August 26.

New York Warriors confirmed their ticket to the finals with an easy win over California Knights in the Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, the Texas Chargers came from the eliminator, beating Morrisville Unity first and then California in the second Qualifier.

Before the action unfolds in the final, here are all the live-streaming details of the match.

When is New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final match?

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final will be played on Sunday, August 27

At what time does New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final match begin?

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final will begin at 9:15 PM IST

Where is New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final match being played?

New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Where can you watch New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final match live broadcast on Star Sports Network

Where can you watch New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final match online in India?

One can watch New York Warriors vs Texas Chargers final online on the JioCinema

Texas Chargers Squad: Mukhtar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w/c), Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Phil Mustard, Darren Stevens, Fidel Edwards, Ehsan Adil, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan jnr, Neil Broom, Siddharth Trivedi, Isuru Udana, Noor Ali Zadran, Paul Adams, Jeevan Mendis, Imran Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul

New York Warriors Squad: Kamran Akmal(w), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Richard Levi, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Afridi, Umaid Asif, Jonathan Carter, Sohail Khan, Abdur Rehman, Jerome Taylor, Johan Botha, Chamara Kapugedera, Dhammika Prasad, Munaf Patel, William Perkins, Murali Vijay, Smit Patel, Cody Chetty

