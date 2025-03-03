UPW vs GG, WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match in Lucknow With the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) losing four games in a row, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants both are alive in the race to the playoffs in the ongoing WPL and the Monday encounter could be the rather decisive one with just two spots left.

UP Warriorz will begin their first-ever home leg in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Lucknow with the UP-based team set to play three out of four matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium starting Monday, March 3. With a playoff spot on the line, the Warriorz would be keen to get the ball rolling given they have to play three games pretty much back-to-back apart from the break days for the Champions Trophy knockouts.

The Mumbai Indians flattened out the Warriorz in their last game but the destiny is still in their own hands even though there are only a couple of spots remaining after Delhi Capitals confirmed their third straight playoff berth. Tahlia McGrath's form has been a concern for the Warriorz and the first opportunity they were presented with to get someone else into the squad, they did with Georgia Voll being signed up as Chamari Athapaththu's replacement, who left for national duty. Will they replace McGrath on Monday itself? It remains to be seen.

For the Giants, it was an important win against the defending champions RCB in their last game. With RCB losing four games in a row, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants both are alive in the race to the playoffs and the Monday clash could be really decisive in who makes the late dash to finish in the top three.

My Dream11 team for WPL 2025 Match 15, UPW vs GG

Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry (c), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Kashvee Gautam

Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath/Georgia Voll, Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry(w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra