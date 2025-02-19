UPW vs DC, WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals in Vadodara UP Warriorz were found out tactically and with the bat as there were some poor shots played and Gujarat Giants proved to be too good for them in the end. The Warriorz have a chance to strike back on the underconfident Delhi Capitals, who had an off day against RCB in the last game.

Delhi Capitals uncharacteristically had an off day in the WPL against the defending champions RCB as they are one and one in two matches they have played so far. They were outplayed in all three departments and skipper Meg Lanning admitted that it wasn't a great performance and the two-time finalists will be keen to turn their performance around before landing in Bengaluru. Against them is a side, that is without its regular captain and didn't help its cause with confused tactics in its campaign opener against the Gujarat Giants.

The Warriorz would ideally want to have one of Tahlia McGrath or Grace Harris in the top three to put pressure on the opposition as having them down at 5 and 6 isn't really helping their cause. Also with Alana King and Sophie Ecclestone in the side, the Warriorz are unable to field Chamari Athapaththu in the XI, who otherwise would have started in place of Healy at the top.

On the other hand, Delhi have their own issues as well, who will score runs in the middle order for them? Meg Lanning is yet to find her gear and the likes of Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp also didn't do much in the last game and hence, a return for Niki Prasad is on the cards. The Capitals have the pedigree and should start as favourites but UP Warriorz will be fired up as well.

My Dream11 team for WPL 2025 Match 6, UPW vs DC

Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma (vc), Sarah Bryce, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor/Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen