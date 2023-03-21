UPW vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team Delhi Capitals

UP Warriorz will face Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the Women's Premier League on the 21st of March, Tuesday. While the Capitals will want to win in order to retain their position on number 1 in points table, the Warriorz will want to win the game and enter play-offs on high-note.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, 20th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be held on the 21st of March, Tuesday.

Where will UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, 20th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

When will UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, 20th match of WPL 2023 start?

The match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, 20th match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, 20th match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

UP Warriorz Squad: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Simran Shaikh.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, and Aparna Mandal

