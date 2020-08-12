Upset about not making to IPL, Ranji net bowler allegedly dies by suicide in Mumbai

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Representational image

Karan Tiwari, a local-level cricket player who bowled in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy nets, has allegedly committed suicide, an official of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Tuesday.

Tiwari, also known as 'Junior Dale Steyn', allegedly hanged himself at his house in Gokulnagar at Goregaon East on Monday night. An accidental death report (ADR) was registered at Kurar Police Station and the probe was on.

"We have registered an ADR and investigations are on," Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior Police Inspector at Kurar police station, told mid-day.

According to Kurar police sources close to the publication, Karan was depressed for not getting picked by any of the franchises of the Indian Premier League for the 13th season, which begins from September 19 onwards in the UAE.

"Karan called his best friend in Udaipur to inform him that he is going to commit suicide. He was depressed after not getting a chance to play in the IPL. His friend informed Karan's sister who lives in the same city. His sister called his mother, but by then, it was too late. Karan was declared dead before reaching the hospital," the source said.

Tiwari, as it seems, was ineligible for an IPL selection. BCCI rules say that for a cricketer to be part of an IPL auction, he has to have represented a state team in any age category. The youngster, however, was also the net bowler for Mumbai Indians on many occasions.

One of Karan's close friends told Mid Day, "He was hoping to get selected for a state team. He was in talks with a few of them. He was a very promising cricketer and had uploaded his bowling and batting videos on his last WhatApp status. It is shocking that he chose to take such a drastic step.

(with PTI inputs)

