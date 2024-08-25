Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Pakistan slip further down after embarrassing Test loss against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan captain Shan Masood during the Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 24, 2024

Bangladesh registered their maiden Test win against Pakistan after a huge 10-wicket win in Rawalpindi on Sunday, August 25. Pakistan's second innings collapsed to 146 and Bangladesh chased down a 30-run target without losing a wicket to create history.

Pakistan's last Test win came 1,299 days ago as they continue to witness a sharp decline in their status in red-ball cricket. Shan Masood's team also witnessed a big drop in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after their fourth loss in the sixth match in the ongoing cycle.

Bangladesh surpassed Pakistan to go sixth in the WTC points table with two wins in five matches. Pakistan dropped two places to go eighth in the nine-team points table with just two wins in their six matches. Notably, England surpassed Pakistan to go fourth in the table after their hard-fought win over Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Manchester yesterday.

WTC 2023-25 Points Tables

Ranking Teams P W L D DED Points PTC 1 India 9 6 2 1 2 74 68.52 2 Australia 12 8 3 1 10 90 62.50 3 New Zealand 6 3 3 0 0 36 50.00 4 England 14 7 6 1 19 69 41.07 5 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 2 24 40.00 6 Bangladesh 5 2 3 0 0 24 40.00 7 South Africa 6 2 3 1 1 28 38.89 8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 2 22 30.56 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52

