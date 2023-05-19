Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after SRH vs RCB game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). WIth this win, RCB kept themselves ahead in the race for the playoffs and also climbed to the fourth position in the points table. Virat Kohli was the star for RCB scoring his sixth IPL century and helping them chase down 187 runs with eight wickets in hand. The loss kept SRH rooted to the bottom of the points table with this being their ninth defeat this season.

With RCB winning, they reached 14 points, on par with Mumbai Indians who slipped to fifth position in the points table. MI will now be hoping that RCB loses their last game against Gujarat Titans but they win against SRH on Sunday. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs while CSK and LSG are at the second and third place.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 13 (Matches), 9 (Won), 0.835 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.381 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.304 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.18 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), -0.128 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.140 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.256 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.308 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 13 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.572 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.558 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

Faf du Plessis strengthened his place at the top of the list of most run-scorers this season. He has now amassed 702 runs in 13 matches at an amazing average of 58.5 and a brilliant strike-rate of 153.95. Virat Kohli also climbed to the fourth place in this aspect with his century and now has 538 runs this season at an average of 44.83 and a strike-rate of 135.86.

Who has Purple Cap?

There is no change in this list with Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan sitting pretty at the top with 23 wickets each. The next three in the list are Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla and Varun Chakaravarthy with 21, 20 and 19 wickets respectively to their name.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 702 runs (13 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 576 Runs (13 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 575 Runs (13 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 538 runs (13 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 498 Runs (13 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (13 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 20 wickets (13 matches) Varun Chakavarthy of KKR - 19 wickets (13 matches)

