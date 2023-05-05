Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after SRH vs KKR game

Follow us on Image Source : AP SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match 47

In another thrilling game, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a stunning five-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) on Thursday, May 4. Aiden Markram almost clinched a successful chase but in-form KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy defended nine runs in the last over and bagged a Player of the Match award for his one for 20 spell. A win helped the Nitish Rana-led side register their fourth win of this season as they remain in the eighth position in the points table with four wins from ten games.

In a big change to SRH's playing XI, Kartik Tyagi made his first appearance in the IPL 2023 as Umran Malik was dropped after a string of poor performances. Sunrisers Hyderabad now need a miracle to finish group stages in the top four. This was their sixth defeat from nine games in IPL 2023 as they struggle at the ninth place in the points table. However, they have a game in hand, so, hope for the playoffs remains a possibility.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 9 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.532 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.639 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.329 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.800 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.030 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.373 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.103 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.540 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.768 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

There is no change to the Orange Cap top-five race after this game. Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Faf du Plessis leads the scoring chart with 466 runs from nine innings while Rajasthan Royals' youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the second place with 428 runs at a strike rate of 159.70. Chennai Super Kings opening duo of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and RCB's superstar Virat Kohli complete the top-five run-scorers list in IPL 2023.

Who has the Purple Cap?

Varun Chakravarthy now has taken 14 wickets from 10 innings in IPL 2023 but the KKR spinner is not among the top-five wicket-takers this season. Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami tops the chart with 17 wickets from nine games while CSK's Tushar Deshpande also has 17 wickets from ten innings this season. The star left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is in the no.3 position with 16 wickets. Mumbai Indians' veteran spin ace Piyush Chawla and RCB's star pacer are occupying the next two places with 15 wickets each in IPL 2023.

PL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 468 runs (9 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 428 Runs (8 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 414 Runs (10 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 364 runs (9 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 354 runs (10 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 17 wickets (9 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 17 wickets (10 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 16 wickets (10 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 15 wickets (9 matches) Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 15 wickets (9 matches)

