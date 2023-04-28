Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after RR vs CSK game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals registered an easy win by 32 runs against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Defending a total of 202, RR restricted CSK to 170 to clinch their fifth win of the season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. RR reclaimed their top position by replacing CSK because of their better Net Run Rate (NRR). Let's know at how the Points Table look after the 37th match.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Rajasthan Royals - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.939 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 7 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.580 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.376 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.547 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.139 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.162 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.027 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 7 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.620 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.725 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.961 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

RCB's regular skipper Faf du Plessis has played the last three matches as an Impact Player and has registered two fifties in the previous three games. He is at the top of the most run-scorers list owning the Orange Cap having scored 422 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 167.46. Virat Kohli climbed to the second position after his 54-run knock in the previous game. CSK opener Devon Conway is at the third place with 322 runs. Interesting, Ruturaj Gaikwad also made it to the top five after Thursday's game.

Who has Purple Cap?

Mohammed Siraj reclaimed his top spot in the list leaving Rashid Khan behind as he took a wicket in clash against Kolkata. He now has 14 scalps to his name in eight matches. Rashid is at the second position with 14 wickets as well. On the other hand, Tushar Deshpande has climbed to the third position after his 2-wicket haul in previous match.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 422 Runs (8 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 333 Runs (8 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 322 Runs (8 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 317 (8 matches) David Warner of DC - 306 runs (7 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 14 wickets (8 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 14 wickets (7 matches) Tushar Deshpande - 14 wickets (8 matches) Varun Chakaravarthy of KKR - 13 wickets (8 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 13 wickets (7 matches)

