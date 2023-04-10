Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after PBKS vs SRH game

Monday, April 10, 2023
     
SRH bagged their first victory of the IPL season 2023 in three outings after defeating PBKS by 8 wickets.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2023 17:31 IST
Punjab Kings suffered their first loss on Sunday
Sunday was a full pack of power and action for IPL lovers, as it inexplicably changed how the points table looks for this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on April 9. Even the efforts of Shikhar Dhawan with a 99-run kock on 66 balls couldn't save PBKS as Rahul Tripathi pushed SRH to an easy win with a 74 not out in 48 balls. After the win Hyderabad jumped to the 8th spot in the table while PBKS was still stuck at 6th spot.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

  1. Rajasthan Royals - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 2.067 (Net Run Rate)
  2. Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 2.067 (Net Run Rate)
  3. Lucknow Super Giants - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 1.358 (Net Run Rate)
  4. Gujarat Titans - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.431 (Net Run Rate)
  5. Chennai Super Kings- 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.356 (Net Run Rate)
  6. Punjab Kings - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.235 (Net Run Rate)
  7. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2 (Matches), 1 (Won), -1.256 (Net Run Rate)
  8. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -1.502 (Net Run Rate)
  9. Mumbai Indians - 2 (Matches), 0 (Won), -1.394 (Net Run Rate)
  10. Delhi Capitals - 3 (Matches), 0 (Won), -2.092 (Net Run Rate)

IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

  1. Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS - 225 Runs (3 matches)
  2. Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 189 Runs (3 matches)
  3. David Warner of DC - 158 Runs (3 matches)
  4. Jos Buttler of RR - 152 Runs (3 matches)
  5. Kyle Mayers of LSG - 139 Runs (3 matches) 

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

  1. Rashid Khan of GT - 8 wickets (3 matches)
  2. Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 8 wickets (3 matches)
  3. Mark Wood of LSG - 8 wickets (2 matches)
  4. Ravi Bishnoi of LSG - 6 wickets ( 3 matches)
  5. Alzarri Joseph of GT - 6 wickets (3 matches)

