Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after PBKS vs RR game

Rajasthan Royals (RR) eliminated Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a thrilling four-wicket win in the 66th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on Friday, May 19. Both teams needed a win in their last group-stage game this season as the race for three playoff spots heats up with just four matches to go. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma guided Punjab to a challenging total of 187/5 while batting first as Rajasthan bowlers struggled in the last few overs despite a good start.

But Sanju Samson-led side pulled off an impressive team effort to emerge victorious with two crucial points. Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded fifties and then Shimron Hetmyer played a cameo knock of 46 off 28 to register a four-wicket win with two balls to spare. Punjab Kings remain in the eighth position in the points table while Rajasthan are tied with RCB and Mumbai Indians with 14 points from 14 matches. Rajasthan need RCB and MI to lose their respective last group-stage matches on Sunday to finish the league stages in the top four.

Here's the latest IPL points table:

Gujarat Titans - 13 (Matches), 9 (Won), 0.835 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.381 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.304 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.180 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 14 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.148 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), -0.128 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.256 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 14 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.304 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 13 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.572 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.558 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

Yashasvi Jaiswal recorded his sixth fifty of this season as he surpassed the 600-run mark. He moved to second place in the Orange Cap race with 625 runs from 14 innings while Faf du Plessis remains at the top with 702 runs from 13 innings. Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill slipped to the third position with 576 runs from 13 matches but has an extra group-stage game in hand. RCB's star batter Virat Kohli remains in the fourth position with 538 runs while CSK's Devon Conway is at the fifth with 498 runs from 12 innings.

Who has Purple Cap?

There is no change in the top five leading wicket-takers list this season after PBKS vs RR game. Gujarat Titans' in-form bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan top the chart with 23 wickets from 13 matches each. Yuzvendra Chahal failed to get any wickets against Punjab Kings on Friday and remains in the third position with 21 wickets. MI's veteran spinner Piyush Chawla is at fourth with 20 wickets while KKR's Varun Chakravarty makes it into the top five with 19 wickets.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 702 runs (13 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 625 Runs (14 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 576 Runs (13 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 538 runs (13 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 498 Runs (13 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (14 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 20 wickets (13 matches) Varun Chakavarthy of KKR - 19 wickets (13 matches)

