Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after PBKS vs MI game

Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) chasing down a mammoth target of 215 runs. This is the second consecutive time MI have chased down a 200+ total this season. In their previous encounter, the Rohit Sharma-led side had beaten Rajasthan Royals chasing down 213 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This win has helped MI climb to the sixth place in the points table while Punjab have slipped to the seventh position.

In another game played on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shared a point each with rain playing spolisport. LSG were 125/7 in the final over of the innings when rain came down heavily and it never relented for play to resume. Gujarat Titans continue to be on top of the table while LSG are at the second place alongside CSK on the third.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 9 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.532 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.639 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.329 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.800 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.030 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.373 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.147 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.577 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.768 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

There is no change in the top five run-scorers of IPL 2023 after yesterday's matches. Faf du Plessis is at the top with 466 runs in nine matches while Yashasvi Jaiswal is at the second place having amassed 428 runs. Devon Conway, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the following positions respectively. Conway and Gaikwad didn't get a chance to bat in the game against LSG.

Who has the Purple Cap?

Piyush Chawla of Mumbai Indians has now picked 15 wickets so far and is at the fourth place in the race for purple cap. He accounted for two scalps in the game against Punjab Kings. Mohammed Shami is at the top with 17 wickets in nine matches while Tushar Deshpande also has picked as many wickets. Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable day against MI and he is at third place with 16 scalps to his name.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 468 runs (9 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 428 Runs (8 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 414 Runs (10 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 364 runs (9 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 354 runs (10 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 17 wickets (9 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 17 wickets (10 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 16 wickets (10 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 15 wickets (9 matches) Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 15 wickets (9 matches)

