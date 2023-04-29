Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after PBKS vs LSG game

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants tumbled records on Friday smashing the second highest total in the IPL history against Punjab Kings in Mohali. They posted a mammoth total of 257 runs in their 20 overs and went on to easily win the game by 56 runs. With the win, the team climbed to the second place in the points table while Punjab Kings slipped to the sixth place. Also, the top four teams now have five wins to their name and even a single win or loss is going to have a lot of bearing on the points table.

Rajasthan Royals continue to be on the top of the table while Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are at the third and fourth place respectively. Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game and remain on the fifth position. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the bottom three positions but they have also played a game less than the others.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Rajasthan Royals - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.939 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.841 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.580 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 8 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.376 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.139 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.510 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.027 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 7 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.620 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.725 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.961 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli occupy the top two positions with the former being way ahead with 422 runs in eight outings. Kohli has mustered 333 runs at a strike-rate of 142.31. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad follow them on respective positions with the former scoring 322 runs and his partner only five runs behind him. Another opener who is Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, David Warner completes the top five list of the top run-scorers this season with 306 runs in seven matches.

Who has the Purple Cap?

The top four bowlers in this list, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Tushar Deshpande, have picked 14 wickets each with Siraj owning the purple cap. Varun Chakaravarthy, the KKR spinner is at the fifth place with 13 scalps to his name.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 422 Runs (8 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 333 Runs (8 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 322 Runs (8 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 317 (8 matches) David Warner of DC - 306 runs (7 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 14 wickets (8 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 14 wickets (7 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 14 wickets (8 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 14 wickets (8 matches) Varun Chakaravarthy of KKR - 13 wickets (8 matches)

