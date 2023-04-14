Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after PBKS vs GT game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings

The 18th match of IPL 2023 saw Gujarat Titans outclassing Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali by 6 wickets. Chasing a target of 154, the defending champions completed the chase on the penultimate ball of the innings with Rahul Tewatia hitting Sam Curran for a four. The win has pushed the Titans one spot above to fourth in the points table while the Kings are stationed at the same 6th place.

After the match, Hardik Pandya's GT have 3 wins in 4 games, while Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS have 2 in 4 now. The top spot is still held by Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, whereas David Warner's Delhi Capitals sit at 10th.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Rajasthan Royals - 4 (Matches), 3 (Won), 1.588 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 4 (Matches), 3 (Won), 1.048 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 4 (Matches), 3 (Won), 0.341 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 1.375 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings- 4 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.225 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings - 4 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.226 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -0.8 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -0.879 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -1.502 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 4 (Matches), 0 (Won), -1.576 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap in IPL 2023?

The Orange cap continues to stay with Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 233 runs in 4 matches in IPL 2023. David Warner is second on the list, having scored 209 runs in four matches. Jos Buttler stands third with Ruturaj Gaikwad on fourth. Shubman Gill has broken into the top five after his blistering fifty.

Who has Purple Cap in IPL 2023?

Yuzvendra Chahal is the purple cap holder with 10 wickets in 4 games. Rashid Khan's one wicket against PBKS have brought him to second with 9 wickets in 4 matches. Mark Wood is in on third with 9 wickets, followed by Alzarri Joseph, who is in 4th. Arshdeep is on fifth in the tally.

IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS - 233 Runs (4 matches) David Warner of DC - 209 Runs (4 matches) Jos Buttler of RR- 204 runs (4 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 197 Runs (4 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 183 Runs (4 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 10 wickets (4 matches) Rashid Khan of GT- 9 wickets (4 matches) Mark Wood of LSG - 9 wickets (3 matches) Alzarri Joseph of GT - 7 wickets (4 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 7 wickets (4 matches)

