Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after PBKS vs DC match

Delhi Capitals registered an easy win by 15 runs against Punjab Kings on Wednesday in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After suffering the loss, PBKS failed to add two crucial points to their tally and can now reach to maximum of 14 points. This means there chances of making it to the Playoffs have been reduced. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have got an advantage due to the result. RCB now have 2 matches to go and they can reach 16 points with only MI in their competition, who already have lesser Net Run Rate (NRR) than the red squad. Let's know at how the Points Table look after the 64th match.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 13 (Matches), 9 (Won), 0.835 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.381 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.304 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), -0.128 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.166 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.140 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.256 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.308 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 13 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.572 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.575 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

There is no change in the list of top five run-scorers in IPL 2023. Faf du Plessis leads the list with 631 runs and will want to add more runs to his tally in the upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Who has Purple Cap?

Even in the race for Purple Cap, there is no change with Mohammed Shami topping the charts alongside his teammate Rashid Khan with 23 wickets each. Piyush Chawla remained at the fourth place after picking up one wicket in the game against LSG and now has 20 scalps to his name.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 631 runs (12 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 576 Runs (13 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 575 Runs (13 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 498 Runs (13 matches) Suryakumar Yadav of MI - 486 Runs (13 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (13 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 20 wickets (13 matches) Varun Chakavarthy of KKR - 19 wickets (13 matches)

