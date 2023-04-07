Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after KKR vs RCB game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KKR team

IPL 2023 is up and running and Kolkata Knight Riders earned their first points on Thursday (April 6) with a comfortable win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Nitish Rana-led side jumped seventh to the third position in the points table while exactly opposite has happened with RCB. Their NRR has affected a lot as well and the 8-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their season opener has been neutralised with an 81-run loss vs KKR now. Defending champions Gujarat Titans have looked a team to beat yet again and top the table with two wins in as many matches.

Punjab Kings are at the second position with two wins and are only behind GT due to their inferior NRR. Rajasthan Royals make up the top four positions in the points table with Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) following them closely in the next two places respectively. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the bottom three sides and they are also yet to open their account in IPL 2023.

Image Source : IPLIPL 2023 Points Table

Who has Orange Cap?

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is donning the Orange Cap at the moment with 149 runs in two matches so far. He has scored two half-centuries and will be looking to continue his good form with the bat for the rest of the season as well. Kyle Mayers, LSG opener, is another batter with two fifties to his name so far and has scored 126 runs. Joining Mayers at the second position is Shikhar Dhawan who has also scored 126 runs thus far. Virat Kohli is at the fourth place with 103 runs including an unbeaten 82 in RCB's season opener against MI.

Image Source : INDIA TVIPL 2023 Orange Cap

Who has Purple Cap?

LSG pacer Mark Wood is the sole owner of purple cap currently with 8 wickets to his name in two matches. He picked up a sensational five-wicket haul in the first game against Delhi Capitals and then followed it up with three wickets vs CSK. As many as seven bowlers - Varun Chakaravarthy, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh share the second place having picked up five wickets so far.

Image Source : INDIA TVIPL 2023 Purple Cap

Latest Cricket News