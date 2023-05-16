Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after GT vs SRH game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (May 15) by 34 runs and are now assured a top two finish as well. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their 8th match of the season, thereby, becoming the second team to get knocked out of the playoffs race. The Titans are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and are unlikely to be displaced with only Mumbai Indians having a chance to reach 18 points whose net run-rate is not great.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are scheduled to face each other on Tuesday (May 16) with a chance to more or less secure their place in the playoffs as well. A win for LSG will take them to third position while MI will take down CSK to reach second place if they manage to win this game. Among other teams, RR, RCB, KKR and PBKS all are in the hunt to make it to the top four.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 13 (Matches), 9 (Won), 0.835 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.381 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 12 (Matches), 7 (Won), -0.117 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.309 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.166 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.140 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.256 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.268 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.575 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 12 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.686 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

Faf du Plessis continues to lead the Orange Cap race with 631 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 154.28. Shubman Gill slammed his maiden IPL century on Monday and also climbed to the second place in the race to become the top run-scorer of IPL 2023. He has so far amassed 576 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 146.19. Yashasvi Jaiswal follows him close with 575 runs while Devon Conway (498 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (479 runs) are at the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Who has the Purple Cap?

Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, the team members at GT, are battling it out for the top spot in this list. Both the players have 23 wickets so far this season with Shami leading the race. Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla and Varun Chakaravarthy have grabbed the following positions.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 631 runs (12 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 576 Runs (13 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 575 Runs (13 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 498 Runs (13 matches) Suryakumar Yadav of MI - 479 Runs (12 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 23 wickets (12 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (13 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 19 wickets (12 matches) Varun Chakavarthy of KKR - 19 wickets (13 matches)

